American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $38.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 289,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,896. American International Group has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of American International Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 404,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 230,238 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

