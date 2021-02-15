American International Group (AIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. American International Group has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

