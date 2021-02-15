American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Down 36.2% in January

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,370,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 14th total of 152,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 518,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

