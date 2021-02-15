Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $17,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 115.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

