AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of DIT remained flat at $$107.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $138.34.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $404.75 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.