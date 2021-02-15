Altimeter Growth Corp. 2’s (NYSE:AGCB) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2’s (NYSE:AGCB) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, February 16th. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NYSE AGCB opened at $12.74 on Monday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.