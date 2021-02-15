Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Short Interest Up 54.6% in January

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,357,400 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the January 14th total of 1,524,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,995,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPP opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09. Alpine 4 Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

About Alpine 4 Technologies

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

