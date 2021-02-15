Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,104.11. 48,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,850.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

