Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.38). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.16) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $157.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $178.41.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after acquiring an additional 172,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.