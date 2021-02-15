AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 82.6% in January

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the January 14th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AWF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez bought 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $33,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,112,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 179,745 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Natixis grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 105.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 221,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,517 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 292.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 84,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

