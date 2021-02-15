Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Allegion alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegion by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.