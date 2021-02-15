Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.22. 2,157,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,284. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 700,898 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $11,064,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $10,553,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 27.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after buying an additional 445,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.