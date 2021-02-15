Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

