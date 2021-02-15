Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 14th total of 352,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.