Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) Short Interest Down 29.6% in January

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 14th total of 75,100 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ALAC stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34. Alberton Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $59.78 million, a P/E ratio of 323.75 and a beta of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alberton Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 9.08% of Alberton Acquisition worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

