AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the January 14th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ANTE opened at $3.98 on Monday. AirNet Technology has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

