Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $9.20 on Monday. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.