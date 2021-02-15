Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,485,000 after buying an additional 110,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,122,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 in the last quarter.

A stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.98. 36,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,714. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

