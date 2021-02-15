Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 14th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

