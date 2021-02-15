AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,530 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $161.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

