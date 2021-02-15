AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,899 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,721,575 shares of company stock worth $27,441,220. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -386.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.