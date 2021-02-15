AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $16.28 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

