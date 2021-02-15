AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.