AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,708 The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 232.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,527 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 16.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,335 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $155.58 on Monday. The Providence Service Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,975.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRSC shares. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Providence Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

