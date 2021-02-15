Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADYYF. Compass Point reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $2,645.50 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $700.00 and a 1-year high of $2,730.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,253.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,956.71.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

