Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. Adyen has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

