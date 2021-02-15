Adyen Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adyen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ADYEY opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. Adyen has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

