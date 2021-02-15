AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 333 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in General Motors by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

NYSE GM opened at $53.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.