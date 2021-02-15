AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32.

