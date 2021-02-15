AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 7,116 SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $49.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

