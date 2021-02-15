AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 600 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,968,000 after acquiring an additional 407,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,135 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

