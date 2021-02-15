AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 331,785 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 81,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $75.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

