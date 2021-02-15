AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $372,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $148.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

