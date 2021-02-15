AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 36 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

Shares of EQIX opened at $709.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $717.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $747.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

