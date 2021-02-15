Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 6,650 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE TD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.39. 98,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.