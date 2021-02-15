Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.62 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $108,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.47. 226,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,883. The stock has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

