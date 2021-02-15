Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of CMCSA stock remained flat at $$53.23 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 856,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $243.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

