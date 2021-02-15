Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 3,830 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $352.75. 155,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.