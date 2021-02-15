Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 5,972 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. 757,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

