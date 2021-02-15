ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) versus The Competition Financial Review

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is one of 778 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ADC Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ADC Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADC Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 ADC Therapeutics Competitors 4261 16588 36681 749 2.58

ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.89%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 23.19%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million -$116.48 million -12.91 ADC Therapeutics Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -5.85

ADC Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ADC Therapeutics. ADC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of ADC Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADC Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ADC Therapeutics Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 and ADCT-602, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901. ADC Therapeutics SA has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

