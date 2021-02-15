Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ADMP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.55. 339,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,141,680. The firm has a market cap of $208.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.68. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.