Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYI. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $135.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

