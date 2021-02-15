ACCO Brands (ACCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $850.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

In other news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.