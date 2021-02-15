Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ADN has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB downgraded Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC cut Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an undeperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.25.

ADN stock opened at C$17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.86 million and a PE ratio of 13.22. Acadian Timber Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$18.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.09.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

