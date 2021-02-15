Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Acadia Healthcare have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. Acquisitions have been in key focus, which may add scale to its business. It is pursuing buyouts to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry across the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing buyouts and growth-driving projects. It is in the process to sell its U.K. operations which will streamline its operations. However, the company’s debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position is a woe. Lower ROE also makes the stock an unattractive bet.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

ACHC opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 46.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 16.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

