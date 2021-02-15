ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in January

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the January 14th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABC-Mart,Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $61.85 on Monday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.89.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. It develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. The company is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

