$94.00 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $94.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported sales of $83.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $351.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $387.40 million, with estimates ranging from $384.60 million to $390.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Money Express.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,190. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $603.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Money Express by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in International Money Express by 887.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

