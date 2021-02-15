915 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $610,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20.

