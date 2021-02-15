7,366 Shares in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,014,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period.

Shares of PYZ stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $76.54. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,845. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54.

