7,000 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 226.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $2,016,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 31.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $200.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.